AAVAS Financier Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 324.86 crore, up 20.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.86 crore in September 2021 up 20.15% from Rs. 270.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.12 crore in September 2021 up 39.19% from Rs. 66.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.08 crore in September 2021 up 17.63% from Rs. 204.09 crore in September 2020.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 11.71 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.45 in September 2020.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 2,771.80 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.77% returns over the last 6 months and 89.10% over the last 12 months.