AAVAS Financier Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 270.37 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.37 crore in September 2020 up 16.94% from Rs. 231.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.19 crore in September 2020 down 12.92% from Rs. 76.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.09 crore in September 2020 up 12.76% from Rs. 181.00 crore in September 2019.

AAVAS Financier EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.45 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.73 in September 2019.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 1,465.85 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.18% returns over the last 6 months and -9.06% over the last 12 months.