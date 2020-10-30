172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|aavas-financier-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-270-37-crore-up-16-94-y-o-y-6038851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AAVAS Financier Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 270.37 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AAVAS Financiers are:

Net Sales at Rs 270.37 crore in September 2020 up 16.94% from Rs. 231.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.19 crore in September 2020 down 12.92% from Rs. 76.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.09 crore in September 2020 up 12.76% from Rs. 181.00 crore in September 2019.

AAVAS Financier EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.45 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.73 in September 2019.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 1,465.85 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.18% returns over the last 6 months and -9.06% over the last 12 months.

AAVAS Financiers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations270.37233.45231.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations270.37233.45231.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost42.9636.0433.81
Depreciation5.124.766.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies8.065.964.48
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.3011.7911.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.94174.90174.28
Other Income0.030.140.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.97175.05174.32
Interest114.36111.8283.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.6163.2390.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax84.6163.2390.97
Tax18.4213.1514.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.1950.0876.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.1950.0876.01
Equity Share Capital78.3878.3278.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.456.399.73
Diluted EPS8.376.339.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.456.399.73
Diluted EPS8.376.339.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am

