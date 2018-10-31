AAVAS Financier Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 163.62 crore, up 27.79% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 163.62 crore in September 2018 up 27.79% from Rs. 128.04 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.28 crore in September 2018 up 7.35% from Rs. 32.87 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.43 crore in September 2018 up 25.7% from Rs. 96.60 crore in September 2017.

AAVAS Financier EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.91 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.64 in September 2017.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 645.50 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.64% returns over the last 6 months and -16.64% over the last 12 months.