    AAVAS Financier Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 449.50 crore, up 23.14% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AAVAS Financiers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 449.50 crore in March 2023 up 23.14% from Rs. 365.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.75 crore in March 2023 up 9.58% from Rs. 115.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 332.24 crore in March 2023 up 19.94% from Rs. 277.00 crore in March 2022.

    AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 16.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.65 in March 2022.

    AAVAS Financier shares closed at 1,440.80 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.86% returns over the last 6 months and -37.02% over the last 12 months.

    AAVAS Financiers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations449.50411.26365.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations449.50411.26365.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.5480.2768.97
    Depreciation8.686.907.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies6.383.51-10.43
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.0532.9729.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax322.85287.61269.53
    Other Income0.710.710.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax323.56288.32269.75
    Interest165.00150.35123.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax158.56137.97146.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax158.56137.97146.09
    Tax31.8130.6930.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities126.75107.27115.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period126.75107.27115.67
    Equity Share Capital79.0679.0478.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.0413.5714.65
    Diluted EPS16.0013.5414.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.0413.5714.65
    Diluted EPS16.0013.5414.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 02:53 pm