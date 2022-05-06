 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAVAS Financier Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 365.03 crore, up 26.13% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AAVAS Financiers are:

Net Sales at Rs 365.03 crore in March 2022 up 26.13% from Rs. 289.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.67 crore in March 2022 up 32.03% from Rs. 87.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.00 crore in March 2022 up 28.5% from Rs. 215.57 crore in March 2021.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 14.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.17 in March 2021.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 2,201.90 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.04% returns over the last 6 months and -1.75% over the last 12 months.

AAVAS Financiers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 365.03 342.58 289.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 365.03 342.58 289.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.97 60.09 50.02
Depreciation 7.25 5.74 5.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -10.43 11.29 6.96
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.70 25.18 18.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 269.53 240.28 208.27
Other Income 0.22 0.29 1.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 269.75 240.57 210.15
Interest 123.67 125.05 115.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 146.09 115.52 94.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 146.09 115.52 94.98
Tax 30.41 26.41 7.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.67 89.11 87.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.67 89.11 87.61
Equity Share Capital 78.94 78.93 78.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.65 11.29 11.17
Diluted EPS 14.59 11.24 11.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.65 11.29 11.17
Diluted EPS 14.59 11.24 11.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
