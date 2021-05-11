AAVAS Financier Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore, up 23.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.41 crore in March 2021 up 23.49% from Rs. 234.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.61 crore in March 2021 up 46.18% from Rs. 59.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.57 crore in March 2021 up 27.32% from Rs. 169.32 crore in March 2020.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 11.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in March 2020.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 2,208.50 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.71% returns over the last 6 months and 114.38% over the last 12 months.