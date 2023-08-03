AAVAS Financier Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 466.81 crore, up 32.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 466.81 crore in June 2023 up 32.32% from Rs. 352.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.71 crore in June 2023 up 22.96% from Rs. 89.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.59 crore in June 2023 up 30.91% from Rs. 255.58 crore in June 2022.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 13.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.30 in June 2022.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 1,559.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.21% returns over the last 6 months and -34.38% over the last 12 months.