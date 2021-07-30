MARKET NEWS

AAVAS Financier Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 271.90 crore, up 16.47% Y-o-Y

July 30, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AAVAS Financiers are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.90 crore in June 2021 up 16.47% from Rs. 233.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.89 crore in June 2021 up 19.6% from Rs. 50.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.73 crore in June 2021 up 7.19% from Rs. 179.81 crore in June 2020.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 7.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.39 in June 2020.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 2,575.35 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.46% returns over the last 6 months and 96.30% over the last 12 months.

AAVAS Financiers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations271.90289.41233.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations271.90289.41233.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost45.5050.0236.04
Depreciation5.015.424.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies17.016.965.96
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.7618.7411.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.62208.27174.90
Other Income0.091.880.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.72210.15175.05
Interest112.79115.17111.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.9294.9863.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax74.9294.9863.23
Tax15.037.3713.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.8987.6150.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.8987.6150.08
Equity Share Capital78.5078.5078.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.5311.176.39
Diluted EPS7.5611.086.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.5311.176.39
Diluted EPS7.5611.086.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #AAVAS Financier #Aavas Financiers #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Jul 30, 2021 01:11 pm

