AAVAS Financier Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 197.44 crore, up 34.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.44 crore in June 2019 up 34.46% from Rs. 146.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.31 crore in June 2019 up 50.69% from Rs. 30.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.70 crore in June 2019 up 43.08% from Rs. 102.53 crore in June 2018.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.32 in June 2018.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 1,491.20 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 74.64% returns over the last 6 months