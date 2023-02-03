AAVAS Financier Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 411.26 crore, up 20.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.26 crore in December 2022 up 20.05% from Rs. 342.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.27 crore in December 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 89.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 295.22 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 246.31 crore in December 2021.