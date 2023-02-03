 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAVAS Financier Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 411.26 crore, up 20.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AAVAS Financiers are:

Net Sales at Rs 411.26 crore in December 2022 up 20.05% from Rs. 342.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.27 crore in December 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 89.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 295.22 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 246.31 crore in December 2021.

AAVAS Financiers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 411.26 394.75 342.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 411.26 394.75 342.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.27 77.22 60.09
Depreciation 6.90 6.92 5.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 3.51 1.61 11.29
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.97 30.52 25.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 287.61 278.48 240.28
Other Income 0.71 0.33 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 288.32 278.81 240.57
Interest 150.35 141.02 125.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 137.97 137.80 115.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 137.97 137.80 115.52
Tax 30.69 30.97 26.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.27 106.82 89.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.27 106.82 89.11
Equity Share Capital 79.04 79.03 78.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.57 13.52 11.29
Diluted EPS 13.54 13.49 11.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.57 13.52 11.29
Diluted EPS 13.54 13.49 11.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited