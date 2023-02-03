English
    AAVAS Financier Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 411.26 crore, up 20.05% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AAVAS Financiers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 411.26 crore in December 2022 up 20.05% from Rs. 342.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.27 crore in December 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 89.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 295.22 crore in December 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 246.31 crore in December 2021.

    AAVAS Financiers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations411.26394.75342.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations411.26394.75342.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost80.2777.2260.09
    Depreciation6.906.925.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies3.511.6111.29
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.9730.5225.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax287.61278.48240.28
    Other Income0.710.330.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax288.32278.81240.57
    Interest150.35141.02125.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax137.97137.80115.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax137.97137.80115.52
    Tax30.6930.9726.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities107.27106.8289.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.27106.8289.11
    Equity Share Capital79.0479.0378.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.5713.5211.29
    Diluted EPS13.5413.4911.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.5713.5211.29
    Diluted EPS13.5413.4911.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited