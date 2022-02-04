AAVAS Financier Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 342.58 crore, up 10.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.58 crore in December 2021 up 10.53% from Rs. 309.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.11 crore in December 2021 up 4.07% from Rs. 85.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 246.31 crore in December 2021 up 5.84% from Rs. 232.71 crore in December 2020.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.92 in December 2020.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 3,194.25 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.41% returns over the last 6 months and 64.33% over the last 12 months.