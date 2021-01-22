AAVAS Financier Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 309.94 crore, up 29.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.94 crore in December 2020 up 29.52% from Rs. 239.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.62 crore in December 2020 up 26.15% from Rs. 67.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.71 crore in December 2020 up 28.81% from Rs. 180.66 crore in December 2019.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 10.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.68 in December 2019.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 1,928.10 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.28% returns over the last 6 months and -1.51% over the last 12 months.