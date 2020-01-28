AAVAS Financier Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 239.30 crore, up 22.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.30 crore in December 2019 up 22.81% from Rs. 194.85 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.87 crore in December 2019 up 20.62% from Rs. 56.27 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.66 crore in December 2019 up 21.94% from Rs. 148.16 crore in December 2018.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 8.68 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.22 in December 2018.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 1,919.40 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.51% returns over the last 6 months and 132.26% over the last 12 months.