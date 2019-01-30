AAVAS Financier Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 194.85 crore, up 55.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.85 crore in December 2018 up 55.05% from Rs. 125.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.27 crore in December 2018 up 117.47% from Rs. 25.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.16 crore in December 2018 up 62.14% from Rs. 91.38 crore in December 2017.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 7.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.43 in December 2017.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 662.75 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -14.41% returns over the last 6 months and -14.41% over the last 12 months.