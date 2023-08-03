AAVAS Financier Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 466.97 crore, up 32.34% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 466.97 449.69 352.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 466.97 449.69 352.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 94.91 75.62 67.85 Depreciation 7.28 8.68 6.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 5.68 6.38 0.92 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.69 36.05 28.84 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.43 322.95 249.02 Other Income 0.04 0.71 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.47 323.67 249.11 Interest 186.63 165.00 134.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.84 158.66 114.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 140.84 158.66 114.44 Tax 31.01 31.84 25.39 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.83 126.83 89.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.83 126.83 89.05 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 109.83 126.83 89.05 Equity Share Capital 79.06 79.06 78.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.89 16.05 11.28 Diluted EPS 13.87 16.01 11.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.89 16.05 11.28 Diluted EPS 13.87 16.01 11.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited