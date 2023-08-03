English
    AAVAS Financier Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 466.97 crore, up 32.34% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AAVAS Financiers are:Net Sales at Rs 466.97 crore in June 2023 up 32.34% from Rs. 352.86 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.83 crore in June 2023 up 23.34% from Rs. 89.05 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.75 crore in June 2023 up 31.1% from Rs. 255.34 crore in June 2022.
    AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 13.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.28 in June 2022.AAVAS Financier shares closed at 1,559.60 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.89% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.
    AAVAS Financiers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations466.97449.69352.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations466.97449.69352.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.9175.6267.85
    Depreciation7.288.686.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.686.380.92
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.6936.0528.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax327.43322.95249.02
    Other Income0.040.710.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax327.47323.67249.11
    Interest186.63165.00134.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.84158.66114.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax140.84158.66114.44
    Tax31.0131.8425.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.83126.8389.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.83126.8389.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates109.83126.8389.05
    Equity Share Capital79.0679.0678.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8916.0511.28
    Diluted EPS13.8716.0111.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8916.0511.28
    Diluted EPS13.8716.0111.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

