AAVAS Financier Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 352.86 crore, up 29.76% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AAVAS Financiers are:

Net Sales at Rs 352.86 crore in June 2022 up 29.76% from Rs. 271.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.05 crore in June 2022 up 50.81% from Rs. 59.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.34 crore in June 2022 up 33.27% from Rs. 191.60 crore in June 2021.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 11.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.52 in June 2021.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 2,284.20 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.64% returns over the last 6 months and -10.81% over the last 12 months.

AAVAS Financiers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 352.86 365.09 271.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 352.86 365.09 271.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.85 69.29 46.65
Depreciation 6.23 7.25 5.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.92 -10.43 17.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.84 29.72 16.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.02 269.26 186.50
Other Income 0.09 0.22 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.11 269.48 186.59
Interest 134.68 123.67 112.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.44 145.81 73.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 114.44 145.81 73.79
Tax 25.39 30.34 14.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.05 115.47 59.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.05 115.47 59.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 89.05 115.47 59.05
Equity Share Capital 78.96 78.94 78.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.28 14.63 7.52
Diluted EPS 11.24 14.57 7.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.28 14.63 7.52
Diluted EPS 11.24 14.57 7.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
