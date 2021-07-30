AAVAS Financier Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 271.93 crore, up 16.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.93 crore in June 2021 up 16.45% from Rs. 233.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.05 crore in June 2021 up 18.18% from Rs. 49.97 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.60 crore in June 2021 up 6.65% from Rs. 179.66 crore in June 2020.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 7.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.38 in June 2020.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 2,575.35 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.46% returns over the last 6 months and 96.30% over the last 12 months.