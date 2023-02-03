AAVAS Financier Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 411.37 crore, up 20.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.37 crore in December 2022 up 20.08% from Rs. 342.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.12 crore in December 2022 up 20.69% from Rs. 88.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 295.02 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 245.85 crore in December 2021.