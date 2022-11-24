AASTAFIN Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aastamangalam Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2022 up 16.26% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 up 63.54% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 up 75.61% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
AASTAFIN EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2021.
|AASTAFIN shares closed at 15.66 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and 12.82% over the last 12 months.
|Aastamangalam Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.65
|0.46
|0.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.65
|0.46
|0.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.15
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.35
|0.41
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.35
|0.41
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.72
|0.35
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.72
|0.35
|0.41
|Tax
|0.22
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.50
|0.26
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.50
|0.26
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|4.28
|4.28
|4.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.17
|0.61
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|1.17
|0.61
|0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.17
|0.61
|0.72
|Diluted EPS
|1.17
|0.61
|0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited