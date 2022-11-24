AASTAFIN Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2022 up 16.26% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 up 63.54% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 up 75.61% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

AASTAFIN EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2021.