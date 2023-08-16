AASTAFIN Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, up 148.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in June 2023 up 148.82% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 190.87% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 188.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

AASTAFIN EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2022.

AASTAFIN shares closed at 38.67 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.24% returns over the last 6 months and 223.60% over the last 12 months.