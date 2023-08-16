English
    AASTAFIN Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, up 148.82% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aastamangalam Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in June 2023 up 148.82% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 190.87% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 188.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

    AASTAFIN EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2022.

    AASTAFIN shares closed at 38.67 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.24% returns over the last 6 months and 223.60% over the last 12 months.

    Aastamangalam Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.141.150.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.141.150.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.010.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.160.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.010.970.35
    Other Income--0.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.010.990.35
    Interest--1.18--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.01-0.190.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.01-0.190.35
    Tax0.25-0.110.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.76-0.080.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.76-0.080.26
    Equity Share Capital6.444.284.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.17-0.200.61
    Diluted EPS1.17-0.200.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.17-0.200.61
    Diluted EPS1.17-0.200.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AASTAFIN #Aastamangalam Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

