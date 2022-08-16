AASTAFIN Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 25.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2022 up 25.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 11.17% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 up 12.9% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

AASTAFIN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2021.

AASTAFIN shares closed at 11.01 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.64% returns over the last 6 months and -26.11% over the last 12 months.