AASTAFIN Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 212.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 212.35% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 751.1% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 758.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.