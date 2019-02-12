Aashee Infotech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 131.47 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.47 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2018 up 31288.1% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

Aashee Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Aashee Infotech shares closed at 3.23 on October 05, 2018 (BSE)