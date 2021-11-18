Aarvi Encon Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.43 crore, up 47.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.43 crore in September 2021 up 47.54% from Rs. 43.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021 up 129.96% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021 up 73.54% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2020.

Aarvi Encon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.02 in September 2020.

Aarvi Encon shares closed at 60.60 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.43% returns over the last 6 months and 60.96% over the last 12 months.