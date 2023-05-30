Aarvi Encon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.62 crore, up 10.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvi Encon are:Net Sales at Rs 91.62 crore in March 2023 up 10.93% from Rs. 82.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2023 down 18.93% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2023 up 9.51% from Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2022.
Aarvi Encon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2022.
|Aarvi Encon shares closed at 140.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.78% returns over the last 6 months and 31.21% over the last 12 months.
|Aarvi Encon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.62
|96.46
|82.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.62
|96.46
|82.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|69.35
|73.66
|63.80
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.32
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.84
|19.12
|15.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.10
|3.36
|2.94
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.42
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.46
|3.78
|3.25
|Interest
|0.47
|0.54
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.00
|3.24
|2.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.00
|3.24
|2.97
|Tax
|0.65
|0.40
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.35
|2.84
|2.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.35
|2.84
|2.90
|Equity Share Capital
|14.78
|14.78
|14.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.59
|1.92
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.59
|1.92
|1.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.59
|1.92
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|1.59
|1.92
|1.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited