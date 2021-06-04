Aarvi Encon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.20 crore, up 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.20 crore in March 2021 up 5.52% from Rs. 52.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021 up 23.26% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021 up 5.93% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2020.

Aarvi Encon EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2020.

Aarvi Encon shares closed at 68.65 on June 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.27% returns over the last 6 months and 220.79% over the last 12 months.