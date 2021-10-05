Aarvi Encon Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.05 crore, up 34.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.05 crore in June 2021 up 34.14% from Rs. 42.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2021 up 6.59% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021 down 7.86% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2020.

Aarvi Encon EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.40 in June 2020.

Aarvi Encon shares closed at 63.40 on October 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.19% returns over the last 6 months and 48.13% over the last 12 months.