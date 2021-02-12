Aarvi Encon Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.26 crore, up 2.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.26 crore in December 2020 up 2.5% from Rs. 47.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2020 up 314.45% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2020 up 73.13% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2019.

Aarvi Encon EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2019.

Aarvi Encon shares closed at 44.15 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.19% returns over the last 6 months and 80.94% over the last 12 months.