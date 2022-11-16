Aarvi Encon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.65 crore, up 72.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.65 crore in September 2022 up 72.29% from Rs. 65.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2022 up 21.15% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in September 2022 up 53.05% from Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2021.

Aarvi Encon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.28 in September 2021.

Aarvi Encon shares closed at 151.85 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.44% returns over the last 6 months and 147.51% over the last 12 months.