    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aarvi Encon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.65 crore, up 72.29% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarvi Encon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.65 crore in September 2022 up 72.29% from Rs. 65.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2022 up 21.15% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in September 2022 up 53.05% from Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2021.

    Aarvi Encon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.28 in September 2021.

    Aarvi Encon shares closed at 151.85 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.44% returns over the last 6 months and 147.51% over the last 12 months.

    Aarvi Encon
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.65106.6465.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.65106.6465.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.3372.3851.04
    Depreciation0.290.250.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.9229.6710.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.114.343.14
    Other Income0.360.330.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.484.673.51
    Interest0.440.320.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.044.353.39
    Exceptional Items-0.86----
    P/L Before Tax4.184.353.39
    Tax0.090.030.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.094.323.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.094.323.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.094.323.37
    Equity Share Capital14.7814.7814.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.922.28
    Diluted EPS2.772.922.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.772.922.28
    Diluted EPS2.772.922.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    November 16, 2022