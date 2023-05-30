English
    Aarvi Encon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.30 crore, up 16.82% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarvi Encon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.30 crore in March 2023 up 16.82% from Rs. 90.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2023 up 29.65% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2023 up 52.01% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.

    Aarvi Encon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2022.

    Aarvi Encon shares closed at 140.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.78% returns over the last 6 months and 31.21% over the last 12 months.

    Aarvi Encon
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.30110.9490.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.30110.9490.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.4274.4864.28
    Depreciation0.350.330.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.2432.8723.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.283.252.73
    Other Income0.270.340.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.563.593.01
    Interest0.460.540.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.093.052.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.093.052.73
    Tax0.640.400.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.452.652.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.452.652.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.452.652.66
    Equity Share Capital14.7814.7814.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.341.791.80
    Diluted EPS2.341.791.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.341.791.80
    Diluted EPS2.341.791.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 01:35 pm