Aarvi Encon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.30 crore, up 16.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.30 crore in March 2023 up 16.82% from Rs. 90.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2023 up 29.65% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2023 up 52.01% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.

Aarvi Encon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2022.

Aarvi Encon shares closed at 140.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.78% returns over the last 6 months and 31.21% over the last 12 months.