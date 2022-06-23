Aarvi Encon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.99 crore, up 59.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.99 crore in March 2022 up 59.66% from Rs. 56.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022 down 12.2% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022 up 7.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021.

Aarvi Encon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2021.

Aarvi Encon shares closed at 87.05 on June 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.96% returns over the last 6 months and 26.34% over the last 12 months.