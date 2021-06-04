Aarvi Encon Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.99 crore, down 17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.99 crore in March 2021 down 17% from Rs. 68.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021 down 25.32% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021 down 31.82% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2020.

Aarvi Encon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.10 in March 2020.

Aarvi Encon shares closed at 68.65 on June 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.27% returns over the last 6 months and 220.79% over the last 12 months.