MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aarvi Encon Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.99 crore, down 17% Y-o-Y

June 04, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarvi Encon are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.99 crore in March 2021 down 17% from Rs. 68.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021 down 25.32% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021 down 31.82% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2020.

Aarvi Encon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.10 in March 2020.

Close

Aarvi Encon shares closed at 68.65 on June 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.27% returns over the last 6 months and 220.79% over the last 12 months.

Aarvi Encon
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations56.9949.7968.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations56.9949.7968.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost46.4841.0341.64
Depreciation0.250.250.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.107.1422.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.161.383.96
Other Income0.590.990.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.752.374.08
Interest0.140.080.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.612.293.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.612.293.84
Tax-0.42-0.36-0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.032.654.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.032.654.06
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.032.654.06
Equity Share Capital14.7814.7814.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.051.793.10
Diluted EPS2.051.793.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.051.793.10
Diluted EPS2.051.793.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aarvi Encon #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 4, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.