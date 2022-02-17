Aarvi Encon Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore, up 47.99% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aarvi Encon are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore in December 2021 up 47.99% from Rs. 49.79 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2021 up 44.19% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021 up 64.12% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2020.
Aarvi Encon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2020.
|Aarvi Encon
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.69
|65.39
|49.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.69
|65.39
|49.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.24
|51.04
|41.03
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.26
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.50
|10.94
|7.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.65
|3.14
|1.38
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.38
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.00
|3.51
|2.37
|Interest
|0.19
|0.13
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.81
|3.39
|2.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.81
|3.39
|2.29
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.82
|3.37
|2.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.82
|3.37
|2.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.82
|3.37
|2.65
|Equity Share Capital
|14.78
|14.78
|14.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.58
|2.28
|1.79
|Diluted EPS
|2.58
|2.28
|1.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.58
|2.28
|1.79
|Diluted EPS
|2.58
|2.28
|1.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited