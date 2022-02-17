Aarvi Encon Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore, up 47.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.69 crore in December 2021 up 47.99% from Rs. 49.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2021 up 44.19% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021 up 64.12% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2020.

Aarvi Encon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2020.