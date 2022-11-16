Aarvee Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore, down 52.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore in September 2022 down 52.37% from Rs. 114.73 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.37 crore in September 2022 down 40.57% from Rs. 12.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.77 crore in September 2022 down 5768.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.
Aarvee Denim shares closed at 24.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and -0.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aarvee Denim and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.64
|107.06
|114.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.64
|107.06
|114.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.86
|68.33
|78.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.21
|1.40
|3.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.38
|8.34
|8.61
|Depreciation
|6.61
|6.63
|6.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.81
|29.02
|32.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.22
|-6.66
|-14.49
|Other Income
|0.84
|3.31
|8.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.38
|-3.35
|-6.45
|Interest
|11.25
|9.97
|11.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.63
|-13.32
|-17.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.63
|-13.32
|-17.63
|Tax
|-11.26
|0.97
|-5.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.37
|-14.29
|-12.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|4.26
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.37
|-10.03
|-12.36
|Equity Share Capital
|23.46
|23.46
|23.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.40
|-4.28
|-5.27
|Diluted EPS
|-7.40
|-4.28
|-5.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.40
|-4.28
|-5.27
|Diluted EPS
|-7.40
|-4.28
|-5.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited