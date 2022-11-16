 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarvee Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore, down 52.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore in September 2022 down 52.37% from Rs. 114.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.37 crore in September 2022 down 40.57% from Rs. 12.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.77 crore in September 2022 down 5768.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Aarvee Denim shares closed at 24.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and -0.40% over the last 12 months.

Aarvee Denim and Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.64 107.06 114.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.64 107.06 114.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.86 68.33 78.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.21 1.40 3.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.38 8.34 8.61
Depreciation 6.61 6.63 6.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.81 29.02 32.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.22 -6.66 -14.49
Other Income 0.84 3.31 8.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.38 -3.35 -6.45
Interest 11.25 9.97 11.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.63 -13.32 -17.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -28.63 -13.32 -17.63
Tax -11.26 0.97 -5.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.37 -14.29 -12.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 4.26 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.37 -10.03 -12.36
Equity Share Capital 23.46 23.46 23.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.40 -4.28 -5.27
Diluted EPS -7.40 -4.28 -5.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.40 -4.28 -5.27
Diluted EPS -7.40 -4.28 -5.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am