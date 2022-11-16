Aarvee Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore, down 52.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore in September 2022 down 52.37% from Rs. 114.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.37 crore in September 2022 down 40.57% from Rs. 12.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.77 crore in September 2022 down 5768.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Aarvee Denim shares closed at 24.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and -0.40% over the last 12 months.