    Aarvee Denim Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore, down 52.37% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.64 crore in September 2022 down 52.37% from Rs. 114.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.37 crore in September 2022 down 40.57% from Rs. 12.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.77 crore in September 2022 down 5768.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

    Aarvee Denim shares closed at 24.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and -0.40% over the last 12 months.

    Aarvee Denim and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.64107.06114.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.64107.06114.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.8668.3378.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.211.403.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.388.348.61
    Depreciation6.616.636.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.8129.0232.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.22-6.66-14.49
    Other Income0.843.318.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.38-3.35-6.45
    Interest11.259.9711.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.63-13.32-17.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-28.63-13.32-17.63
    Tax-11.260.97-5.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.37-14.29-12.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--4.26--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.37-10.03-12.36
    Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.40-4.28-5.27
    Diluted EPS-7.40-4.28-5.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.40-4.28-5.27
    Diluted EPS-7.40-4.28-5.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am