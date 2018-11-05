Aarvee Denim Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 177.67 crore, down 0.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 177.67 crore in September 2018 down 0.36% from Rs. 178.31 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2018 down 117.25% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.94 crore in September 2018 down 0.3% from Rs. 20.00 crore in September 2017.

Aarvee Denim shares closed at 24.50 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -44.25% returns over the last 6 months and -44.76% over the last 12 months.