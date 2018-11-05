Aarvee Denim Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 177.67 crore, down 0.36% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 177.67 crore in September 2018 down 0.36% from Rs. 178.31 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2018 down 117.25% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.94 crore in September 2018 down 0.3% from Rs. 20.00 crore in September 2017.
Aarvee Denim shares closed at 24.50 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -44.25% returns over the last 6 months and -44.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aarvee Denim and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|176.57
|215.67
|177.59
|Other Operating Income
|1.10
|0.97
|0.72
|Total Income From Operations
|177.67
|216.64
|178.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|122.21
|141.44
|118.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.74
|-9.02
|-12.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.76
|14.23
|13.11
|Depreciation
|8.29
|7.96
|8.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.43
|50.94
|40.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.73
|11.09
|11.40
|Other Income
|0.93
|1.19
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.65
|12.27
|11.79
|Interest
|11.33
|11.38
|10.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.89
|1.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.32
|0.89
|1.28
|Tax
|0.52
|0.32
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|0.57
|1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|0.57
|1.17
|Equity Share Capital
|23.46
|23.46
|23.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.24
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.24
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.24
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.24
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited