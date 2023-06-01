Aarvee Denim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore, down 55.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore in March 2023 down 55.41% from Rs. 111.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.44 crore in March 2023 down 26.82% from Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2023 down 425.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.
Aarvee Denim shares closed at 20.00 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.20% returns over the last 6 months and -13.42% over the last 12 months.
|Aarvee Denim and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.92
|47.52
|111.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.92
|47.52
|111.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.41
|24.97
|73.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.45
|19.27
|5.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.37
|4.91
|7.91
|Depreciation
|5.43
|6.61
|5.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.49
|11.85
|25.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.23
|-20.10
|-6.61
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.21
|-0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.16
|-19.88
|-6.74
|Interest
|12.60
|12.07
|10.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.76
|-31.96
|-16.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.76
|-31.96
|-16.89
|Tax
|-7.32
|-9.75
|9.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.44
|-22.21
|-26.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|14.55
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.44
|-22.21
|-12.18
|Equity Share Capital
|23.46
|23.46
|23.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.58
|-9.47
|-5.19
|Diluted EPS
|-6.58
|-9.47
|-5.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.58
|-9.47
|-5.19
|Diluted EPS
|-6.58
|-9.47
|-5.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited