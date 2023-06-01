Aarvee Denim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore, down 55.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore in March 2023 down 55.41% from Rs. 111.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.44 crore in March 2023 down 26.82% from Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2023 down 425.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

Aarvee Denim shares closed at 20.00 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.20% returns over the last 6 months and -13.42% over the last 12 months.