    Aarvee Denim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore, down 55.41% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.92 crore in March 2023 down 55.41% from Rs. 111.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.44 crore in March 2023 down 26.82% from Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2023 down 425.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

    Aarvee Denim shares closed at 20.00 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.20% returns over the last 6 months and -13.42% over the last 12 months.

    Aarvee Denim and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.9247.52111.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.9247.52111.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.4124.9773.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.4519.275.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.374.917.91
    Depreciation5.436.615.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4911.8525.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.23-20.10-6.61
    Other Income0.070.21-0.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.16-19.88-6.74
    Interest12.6012.0710.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.76-31.96-16.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.76-31.96-16.89
    Tax-7.32-9.759.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.44-22.21-26.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----14.55
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.44-22.21-12.18
    Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.58-9.47-5.19
    Diluted EPS-6.58-9.47-5.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.58-9.47-5.19
    Diluted EPS-6.58-9.47-5.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am