Aarvee Denim Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 180.54 crore, down 19.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.54 crore in March 2019 down 19.83% from Rs. 225.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019 down 51.74% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.54 crore in March 2019 up 5.51% from Rs. 22.31 crore in March 2018.

Aarvee Denim EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2018.

Aarvee Denim shares closed at 22.85 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.54% returns over the last 6 months and -41.56% over the last 12 months.