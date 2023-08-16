English
    Aarvee Denim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore, down 90.31% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore in June 2023 down 90.31% from Rs. 107.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.59 crore in June 2023 down 85.32% from Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.36 crore in June 2023 down 415.85% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022.

    Aarvee Denim shares closed at 23.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.90% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.

    Aarvee Denim and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.3749.92107.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.3749.92107.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.1926.4168.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.7910.451.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.355.378.34
    Depreciation6.205.436.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.5712.4929.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.73-10.23-6.66
    Other Income0.170.073.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.56-10.16-3.35
    Interest10.4612.609.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.02-22.76-13.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-27.02-22.76-13.32
    Tax-8.43-7.320.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.59-15.44-14.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----4.26
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.59-15.44-10.03
    Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.92-6.58-4.28
    Diluted EPS-7.92-6.58-4.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.92-6.58-4.28
    Diluted EPS-7.92-6.58-4.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

