Aarvee Denim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore, down 90.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.37 crore in June 2023 down 90.31% from Rs. 107.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.59 crore in June 2023 down 85.32% from Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.36 crore in June 2023 down 415.85% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022.

Aarvee Denim shares closed at 23.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.90% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.