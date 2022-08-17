Aarvee Denim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.06 crore, up 35.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.06 crore in June 2022 up 35.2% from Rs. 79.19 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2022 down 250.72% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022 down 47.85% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2021.
Aarvee Denim shares closed at 24.45 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 15.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aarvee Denim and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.06
|111.95
|79.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.06
|111.95
|79.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|68.33
|73.93
|52.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.40
|5.21
|-11.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.34
|7.91
|7.82
|Depreciation
|6.63
|5.84
|7.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.02
|25.66
|28.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.66
|-6.61
|-5.87
|Other Income
|3.31
|-0.13
|4.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.35
|-6.74
|-1.12
|Interest
|9.97
|10.15
|11.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.32
|-16.89
|-12.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.32
|-16.89
|-12.63
|Tax
|0.97
|9.84
|-9.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.29
|-26.73
|-2.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|4.26
|14.55
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.03
|-12.18
|-2.86
|Equity Share Capital
|23.46
|23.46
|23.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.28
|-5.19
|-1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-4.28
|-5.19
|-1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.28
|-5.19
|-1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-4.28
|-5.19
|-1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited