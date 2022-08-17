Aarvee Denim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.06 crore, up 35.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.06 crore in June 2022 up 35.2% from Rs. 79.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2022 down 250.72% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022 down 47.85% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2021.

Aarvee Denim shares closed at 24.45 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 15.33% over the last 12 months.