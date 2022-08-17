 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarvee Denim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.06 crore, up 35.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.06 crore in June 2022 up 35.2% from Rs. 79.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2022 down 250.72% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022 down 47.85% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2021.

Aarvee Denim shares closed at 24.45 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 15.33% over the last 12 months.

Aarvee Denim and Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.06 111.95 79.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.06 111.95 79.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 68.33 73.93 52.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.40 5.21 -11.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.34 7.91 7.82
Depreciation 6.63 5.84 7.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.02 25.66 28.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.66 -6.61 -5.87
Other Income 3.31 -0.13 4.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.35 -6.74 -1.12
Interest 9.97 10.15 11.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.32 -16.89 -12.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.32 -16.89 -12.63
Tax 0.97 9.84 -9.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.29 -26.73 -2.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 4.26 14.55 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.03 -12.18 -2.86
Equity Share Capital 23.46 23.46 23.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.28 -5.19 -1.22
Diluted EPS -4.28 -5.19 -1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.28 -5.19 -1.22
Diluted EPS -4.28 -5.19 -1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:11 pm
