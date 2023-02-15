 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aarvee Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.52 crore, down 58.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:Net Sales at Rs 47.52 crore in December 2022 down 58.37% from Rs. 114.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.21 crore in December 2022 down 58.28% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 2808.16% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021. Aarvee Denim shares closed at 23.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.07% returns over the last 6 months and -6.88% over the last 12 months.
Aarvee Denim and Exports
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations47.5254.64114.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.5254.64114.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials24.9738.8678.03
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.272.21-0.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.915.388.46
Depreciation6.616.616.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.8519.8132.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.10-18.22-11.11
Other Income0.210.845.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.88-17.38-5.92
Interest12.0711.2510.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-31.96-28.63-16.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-31.96-28.63-16.17
Tax-9.75-11.26-3.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.21-17.37-12.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----1.48
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.21-17.37-14.03
Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-9.47-7.40-5.98
Diluted EPS-9.47-7.40-5.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-9.47-7.40-5.98
Diluted EPS-9.47-7.40-5.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
