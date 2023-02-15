Aarvee Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.52 crore, down 58.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:Net Sales at Rs 47.52 crore in December 2022 down 58.37% from Rs. 114.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.21 crore in December 2022 down 58.28% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 2808.16% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
|Aarvee Denim shares closed at 23.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.07% returns over the last 6 months and -6.88% over the last 12 months.
|Aarvee Denim and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.52
|54.64
|114.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.52
|54.64
|114.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.97
|38.86
|78.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.27
|2.21
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.91
|5.38
|8.46
|Depreciation
|6.61
|6.61
|6.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.85
|19.81
|32.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.10
|-18.22
|-11.11
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.84
|5.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.88
|-17.38
|-5.92
|Interest
|12.07
|11.25
|10.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.96
|-28.63
|-16.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.96
|-28.63
|-16.17
|Tax
|-9.75
|-11.26
|-3.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.21
|-17.37
|-12.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-1.48
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.21
|-17.37
|-14.03
|Equity Share Capital
|23.46
|23.46
|23.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.47
|-7.40
|-5.98
|Diluted EPS
|-9.47
|-7.40
|-5.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.47
|-7.40
|-5.98
|Diluted EPS
|-9.47
|-7.40
|-5.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited