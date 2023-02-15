Aarvee Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.52 crore, down 58.37% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 47.52 54.64 114.14 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 47.52 54.64 114.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 24.97 38.86 78.03 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.27 2.21 -0.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.91 5.38 8.46 Depreciation 6.61 6.61 6.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.85 19.81 32.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.10 -18.22 -11.11 Other Income 0.21 0.84 5.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.88 -17.38 -5.92 Interest 12.07 11.25 10.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -31.96 -28.63 -16.17 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -31.96 -28.63 -16.17 Tax -9.75 -11.26 -3.62 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.21 -17.37 -12.55 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -1.48 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.21 -17.37 -14.03 Equity Share Capital 23.46 23.46 23.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -9.47 -7.40 -5.98 Diluted EPS -9.47 -7.40 -5.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -9.47 -7.40 -5.98 Diluted EPS -9.47 -7.40 -5.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited