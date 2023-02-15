English
    Aarvee Denim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.52 crore, down 58.37% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:Net Sales at Rs 47.52 crore in December 2022 down 58.37% from Rs. 114.14 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.21 crore in December 2022 down 58.28% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 2808.16% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.Aarvee Denim shares closed at 23.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.07% returns over the last 6 months and -6.88% over the last 12 months.
    Aarvee Denim and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.5254.64114.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.5254.64114.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.9738.8678.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.272.21-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.915.388.46
    Depreciation6.616.616.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8519.8132.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.10-18.22-11.11
    Other Income0.210.845.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.88-17.38-5.92
    Interest12.0711.2510.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-31.96-28.63-16.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-31.96-28.63-16.17
    Tax-9.75-11.26-3.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.21-17.37-12.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----1.48
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.21-17.37-14.03
    Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.47-7.40-5.98
    Diluted EPS-9.47-7.40-5.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.47-7.40-5.98
    Diluted EPS-9.47-7.40-5.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm