Aarvee Denim Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.14 crore, up 21.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.14 crore in December 2021 up 21.5% from Rs. 93.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021 down 147.2% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 94.75% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2020.

Aarvee Denim shares closed at 29.25 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.64% returns over the last 6 months and 39.29% over the last 12 months.