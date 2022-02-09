MARKET NEWS

    Aarvee Denim Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.14 crore, up 21.5% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarvee Denim and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.14 crore in December 2021 up 21.5% from Rs. 93.94 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2021 down 147.2% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 94.75% from Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2020.

    Aarvee Denim shares closed at 29.25 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.64% returns over the last 6 months and 39.29% over the last 12 months.

    Aarvee Denim and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.14114.7393.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.14114.7393.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.0378.8448.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.153.104.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.468.616.79
    Depreciation6.416.648.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.5032.0325.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.11-14.49-0.13
    Other Income5.188.040.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.92-6.450.36
    Interest10.2411.1813.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.17-17.63-13.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-16.17-17.63-13.16
    Tax-3.62-5.27-7.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.55-12.36-5.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.48----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.03-12.36-5.68
    Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.98-5.27-2.42
    Diluted EPS-5.98-5.27-2.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.98-5.27-2.42
    Diluted EPS-5.98-5.27-2.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aarvee Denim #Aarvee Denim and Exports #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Denim
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 06:33 pm
