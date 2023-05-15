AARTIPHARM Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 485.06 crore, up 5.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.06 crore in March 2023 up 5.38% from Rs. 460.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.87 crore in March 2023 down 12.28% from Rs. 48.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.74 crore in March 2023 up 3.33% from Rs. 78.14 crore in March 2022.

AARTIPHARM EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.39 in March 2022.

AARTIPHARM shares closed at 408.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE)