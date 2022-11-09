English
    Aarti Surfactan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.77 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Surfactants Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.77 crore in September 2022 up 8.55% from Rs. 139.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 61.25% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2022 up 16.89% from Rs. 7.58 crore in September 2021.

    Aarti Surfactan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2021.

    Aarti Surfactan shares closed at 747.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.03% returns over the last 6 months and -40.51% over the last 12 months.

    Aarti Surfactants Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.77158.13139.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.77158.13139.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.00152.04116.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.52-26.08-9.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.593.914.82
    Depreciation4.063.493.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8816.7620.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.728.014.10
    Other Income0.090.10--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.808.114.10
    Interest3.742.982.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.065.131.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.065.131.28
    Tax0.741.420.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.323.710.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.323.710.83
    Equity Share Capital7.587.587.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.434.891.10
    Diluted EPS0.434.891.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.434.891.10
    Diluted EPS0.434.891.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 9, 2022