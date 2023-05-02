Aarti Surfactan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.84 crore, up 4.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.84 crore in March 2023 up 4.25% from Rs. 151.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2023 up 97.69% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2023 up 215.8% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022.