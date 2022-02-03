Aarti Surfactan Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 135.15 crore, up 26.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.15 crore in December 2021 up 26.71% from Rs. 106.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021 down 146.6% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2021 down 24.4% from Rs. 11.60 crore in December 2020.

Aarti Surfactan shares closed at 987.30 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.81% returns over the last 6 months and 11.63% over the last 12 months.